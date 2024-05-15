The Lineup: News worthy of your time Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios
🍽️
A new California law bans surcharges at restaurants starting in July, but San Diego diners can expect higher menu prices. ( ) Union-Tribune
🔌
San Diego's City Council approved a deal to by hundreds of parking lots for beaches, parks and other public facilities across the city. ( expand its network of EV charging stations ) Fox5
👴🏻
California lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow family members to visit nursing homes during declared emergencies following a about the "devastating" impact of closures during the pandemic. ( report ) KPBS Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more