The Lineup: News worthy of your time

May 15, 2024 - News

🍽️ A new California law bans surcharges at restaurants starting in July, but San Diego diners can expect higher menu prices. (Union-Tribune)

🔌 San Diego's City Council approved a deal to expand its network of EV charging stations by hundreds of parking lots for beaches, parks and other public facilities across the city. (Fox5)

👴🏻 California lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow family members to visit nursing homes during declared emergencies following a report about the "devastating" impact of closures during the pandemic. (KPBS)

