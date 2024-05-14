The Lineup: Catch these local headlines

🏄 The recent killings of three surfers in Baja have caused some Southern California surfers to question whether the rite-of-passage trips to the area are still worth it. (Union-Tribune)

🚷 Circulate San Diego, a mobility-advocacy group, is lobbying city officials to prioritize pedestrian improvements at the city's 15 most deadly intersections. (CBS 8)

⚾ San Diego State University won the Mountain West Conference softball tournament this weekend, advancing to a first-round matchup Friday in the NCAA tourney against Virginia Tech in Los Angeles. (ESPN)