The Lineup: What we're reading

🔎 Federal investigators are probing business practices at the San Diego Association of Governments — though it's unclear what specifically they're looking at — and the agency is spending $500,000 to respond to the investigation. (Union-Tribune)

✂️ Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday the state is facing a $27 billion budget deficit, and he's proposed eliminating 10,000 vacant state jobs and cutting spending from 260 state programs. (Associated Press)

🪧 UCSD protests continued this weekend after the university-ordered dismantling of the Gaza solidarity encampment. (City News Service)

