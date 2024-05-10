4 hours ago - News

The Lineup: Catch up on local news

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🗣️ Douglas Hamm, owner of a property eyed by Mayor Todd Gloria for a new 1,000-bed homeless shelter, has agreed to revised lease terms with the city after officials balked at the initial deal. The new deal would charge less rent, run for a shorter term and call for Hamm to share renovation costs. (Voice of San Diego)

🦀 Tuna crabs — which are actually lobsters — are swarming San Diego's coasts. The crustaceans have been pushed from their usual home in the high seas to San Diego's canyons by El Niño currents, researchers believe. (New York Times)

🎓SDSU's graduating students will pass through metal detectors at commencement this weekend as the university boosts security due to nationwide Gaza protests. (Union-Tribune)

