The Lineup: News from around San Diego

🎻 The San Diego Symphony will celebrate the $126 million renovation of its hall at Jacobs Music Center in September — a year later than anticipated. (KPBS)

⚓ National City officials voted Tuesday to oust the city's appointee to the Port of San Diego board after the agency censured her last year for alleged retaliation against its top lawyer. Sandy Naranjo, the removed member, has described herself as a whistleblower. (CBS 8)

🍴 CH Projects, the restaurant group behind projects like the Lafayette Hotel, Polite Provisions and Born & Raised, will open a Middle Eastern restaurant on 30th Street in North Park. (Eater)

