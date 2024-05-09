⚾️ Actually, MLB umps haven't been that bad

Data: UmpScorecards; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Bad news, Padres fans: We've got one less target for our ire when things don't go well for the good guys.

Why it matters: A dominant storyline to start the MLB season has been the umpires' infuriating performance, but data doesn't support the perception.

By the numbers: League-wide, umps have a nearly 94% accuracy rating calling balls and strikes in 2024, per unofficial metrics keeper UmpScorecards.