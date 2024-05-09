53 mins ago - News

⚾️ Actually, MLB umps haven't been that bad

A scatterplot with baseballs as the points showing the season averages of MLB umpiresâ accuracy in calling balls and strikes from 2015 to 2024. The data shows an upward trend, with approximately 90% accuracy in 2015 and nearly 94% in 2024.
Data: UmpScorecards; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Bad news, Padres fans: We've got one less target for our ire when things don't go well for the good guys.

Why it matters: A dominant storyline to start the MLB season has been the umpires' infuriating performance, but data doesn't support the perception.

By the numbers: League-wide, umps have a nearly 94% accuracy rating calling balls and strikes in 2024, per unofficial metrics keeper UmpScorecards.

  • That's down a bit from the 2023 high, but up from 90% in 2015.
