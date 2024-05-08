3 hours ago - News

The Lineup: Local news roundup

🚎 MTS is proposing a new trolley line — the Copper Line — to replace the "green" and "orange" lines between the El Cajon Transit Center and Santee to reduce delays. (KPBS)

⚖️ Hundreds of residents and property owners are suing San Diego over the Jan. 22 flood damage that totaled more than $100 million. They say the city ignored stormwater system maintenance. (CBS8)

City Council members are hesitant to advance Mayor Todd Gloria's plans to add new shelters while existing homelessness programs are facing possible budget cuts. (Union-Tribune)

