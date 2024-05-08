The Lineup: Local news roundup

🚎 MTS is proposing a new trolley line — the Copper Line — to replace the "green" and "orange" lines between the El Cajon Transit Center and Santee to reduce delays. (KPBS)

⚖️ Hundreds of residents and property owners are suing San Diego over the Jan. 22 flood damage that totaled more than $100 million. They say the city ignored stormwater system maintenance. (CBS8)

⛺ City Council members are hesitant to advance Mayor Todd Gloria's plans to add new shelters while existing homelessness programs are facing possible budget cuts. (Union-Tribune)