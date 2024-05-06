The Lineup: Catch up on San Diego news

📚 Library advocates say proposed cuts to programs offered by the city's library system would hit hardest in lower-income communities. (KPBS)

Mexican officials said the three surfers — including one San Diego resident — whose bodies were believed to be discovered in a well in Baja, California were killed after confronting thieves trying to steal their truck tires. (NBC 7)

🛤️ Democratic state Sen. Catherine Blakespear says the coastal railroad connecting San Diego to Los Angeles is clearly at a climate crossroads, as multiple agencies attempt to relocate tracks away from danger caused by coastal erosion. (Union-Tribune)