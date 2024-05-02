The Lineup: Catch up quick

🏫 Each of San Diego County's 10 largest school districts is facing a budget deficit next year. Five of those districts have issued layoff notices and seven have eliminated jobs. (inewsource)

🚚 Construction crews relocated an historic home in East Village to make room for East Village Green — an $80 million, 4-acre park project downtown. (NBC 7)

💵 Legislators sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter requesting state funding to repair Oceanside Pier after last month's fire.

🧫 Pacific Biosciences, a biotech company, is laying off 194 employees and shuttering its San Diego location to consolidate operations in Menlo Park. (genomeweb)