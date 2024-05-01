1 hour ago - News

The Lineup: Catch these local headlines

💡 The California Public Utilities Commission will vote next week whether to lower residential electricity rates by about 15% and charge SDG&E residential customers a monthly flat fee of $24.15. (Union-Tribune)

🎓 More than 100 SDSU students walked out of class in protest Tuesday, urging the university to cut financial ties with Israel and to better support Palestinians on campus. (Fox5)

Poway Unified School District superintendent Marian Kim Phelps was terminated after an investigation into accusations of bullying high school softball players. (NBC7)

