The Lineup: Catch these local headlines

💡 The California Public Utilities Commission will vote next week whether to lower residential electricity rates by about 15% and charge SDG&E residential customers a monthly flat fee of $24.15. (Union-Tribune)

🎓 More than 100 SDSU students walked out of class in protest Tuesday, urging the university to cut financial ties with Israel and to better support Palestinians on campus. (Fox5)

❌ Poway Unified School District superintendent Marian Kim Phelps was terminated after an investigation into accusations of bullying high school softball players. (NBC7)