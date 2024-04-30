The Lineup: Local news worthy of your time

🚨 The area around the Oceanside Pier is open again after a fire broke out Thursday at the former Ruby's Diner at the end of the pier.

Officials lifted the water-contact closure after taking water-quality tests. The pier itself remains closed and officials are asking people to stay clear of a 500-foot zone around it. ( Fox 5

🚌 Ridership on the free airport shuttle from the Old Town Transit Center increased by 70% in 2023, and jumped again in the first three months of 2024 over the same months a year ago. (Union-Tribune)

🧓 San Diego County's senior population is expected to increase by more than 21% over the next 10 years, raising concerns for "elder orphans." (KPBS)