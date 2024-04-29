2 hours ago - News

The Lineup: Local news roundup

headshot
headshot
Illustration of two surfboards, one blue, one white, stuck in the sand on a beach, arranged to form the Axios A logo.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🎓 The University of Saint Katherine, a small, private, Orthodox Christian college in San Marcos, is closing in May and filing for bankruptcy. The school said inflation, citing salary increases and student financial-aid burdens as contributing factors. (Union-Tribune)

🏀 Lamont Butler, the hero of SDSU's 2023 NCAA Tournament run, is transferring to Kentucky. (Sports Illustrated)

⛺ The San Diego Housing Commission is asking that its budget not be slashed if an expensive plan by Mayor Todd Gloria to turn a vacant warehouse into a shelter for 1,000 homeless residents fails to proceed. (Union-Tribune)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Diego in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more