The Lineup: Local news roundup

🎓 The University of Saint Katherine, a small, private, Orthodox Christian college in San Marcos, is closing in May and filing for bankruptcy. The school said inflation, citing salary increases and student financial-aid burdens as contributing factors. (Union-Tribune)

🏀 Lamont Butler, the hero of SDSU's 2023 NCAA Tournament run, is transferring to Kentucky. (Sports Illustrated)

⛺ The San Diego Housing Commission is asking that its budget not be slashed if an expensive plan by Mayor Todd Gloria to turn a vacant warehouse into a shelter for 1,000 homeless residents fails to proceed. (Union-Tribune)