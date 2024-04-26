The Lineup: Local news roundup

🎸 San Diego band Electric Mud will open for the Rolling Stones during their May 7 concert in the Phoenix area. (Union-Tribune)

🛶 About 15 homeless residents have created a community on an island in the San Diego River in Mission Valley. (inewsource)

🎒 Logan Memorial students staged a mass walkout this week to protest planned layoffs of San Diego Unified teachers. (Voice of San Diego)