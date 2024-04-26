The Lineup: Local news roundup
🎸 San Diego band Electric Mud will open for the Rolling Stones during their May 7 concert in the Phoenix area. (Union-Tribune)
🛶 About 15 homeless residents have created a community on an island in the San Diego River in Mission Valley. (inewsource)
🎒 Logan Memorial students staged a mass walkout this week to protest planned layoffs of San Diego Unified teachers. (Voice of San Diego)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more