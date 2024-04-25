The Lineup: Catch up quick

Apr 25, 2024 - News

🦆🦆 Two Ducks, the popular pop-up eatery that's been operating out of downtown's the Lion's Share, is in talks to extend its stay indefinitely. (Eater)

🇲🇽 Massive wait times at the U.S.-Mexico border are crushing small businesses on the San Diego side that rely on border traffic to stay afloat. (CalMatters)

🌊 Carlsbad officials are debating whether to relocate a portion of U.S. 101 inland to protect against sea-level rise. (CBS 8)

