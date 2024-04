Share on email (opens in new window)

Makenzy Doniak of San Diego Wave FC against Gotham FC. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It's a jam-packed weekend, so get out and enjoy it.

Friday

πŸ“·Medium Festival of Photography Keynote

Enjoy the 12th annual festival, beginning with a keynote lecture by Indigenous artist Cara Romero.

When and where : Lecture 7pm Friday at San Diego Central Library; events continue all weekend.

: Lecture 7pm Friday at San Diego Central Library; events continue all weekend. Cost: The lecture is $20 without a festival pass.

πŸŽ›οΈ San Diego Music Awards Showcase

Hear five SDMA 2024 nominees play ahead of Tuesday's awards ceremony.

When and where : 8pm at Navajo Live in San Carlos.

: 8pm at Navajo Live in San Carlos. Cost: $10

🎸 LA LOM and Radio Malilla.

Catch some cumbia stars on their way to breaking out.

When and where : 6pm at the Quartyard in East Village.

: 6pm at the Quartyard in East Village. Cost: $38.11

Saturday

πŸ₯ Adams Avenue Unplugged

This all-day street fair and music festival includes more than 60 bands on 20 stages.

When and where : Noon-midnight along Adams Avenue.

: Noon-midnight along Adams Avenue. Cost: Free

πŸ₯ San Diego Seals playoff game

See the Seals begin their playoff march as favorites at home against Panther City.

When and where : 7pm at Pechanga Arena.

: 7pm at Pechanga Arena. Cost: $15+

⚽ San Diego Wave

Watch our NWSL stars take on Bay City FC.

When and where : 7pm at Snapdragon Stadium.

: 7pm at Snapdragon Stadium. Cost: $15+

🎀 Codiciado at Open Air

Tijuana-born singer Codiciado combines traditional and contemporary Mexican music.

Sunday

🎨40th annual Mission Fed ArtWalk

Find more than 250 visual artists displaying work throughout Little Italy.

When and where : 11am-6pm Saturday; 10am-5pm Sunday along India Street.

: 11am-6pm Saturday; 10am-5pm Sunday along India Street. Cost: Free

🌷Encinitas Spring Street Fair

The two-day street fest has been going strong since 1983.

When and where : 9am-5pm along six blocks of U.S. 101 in downtown Encinitas.

: 9am-5pm along six blocks of U.S. 101 in downtown Encinitas. Cost: Free

πŸ“– San Diego Book Crawl

Find great books at 13 participating stores across the county.

When and where : Friday-Sunday at multiple locations.

: Friday-Sunday at multiple locations. Cost: Free

🎢 PinkPantheress at the Observatory

See the London-based bedroom pop star who blew up on TikTok heavily sampling '90s and 2000s hits.