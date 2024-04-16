53 mins ago - News

McDonald's bagels are back, baby

headshot
A McDonald's sign outside a restaurant with a woman walking out.

McDonald's breakfast bagels are back at some California locations. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Some McDonald's restaurants in San Diego have brought back the fan-favorite breakfast bagel after a four-year hiatus in what it calls a plan to offset the impact of the fast-food workers' wage hike.

Why it matters: McDonald's said the experiment is meant to help California locations drive sales and increase profits as they adjust to the state's new $20-an-hour minimum-wage law.

The big picture: McDonald's confirmed to Axios that a team of staff and franchises worked together on the plan and gathered best practices from around the world where municipalities have managed wage increases.

  • Bagels are part of their solution.

Read more

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Diego in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more