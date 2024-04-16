McDonald's bagels are back, baby

Some McDonald's restaurants in San Diego have brought back the fan-favorite breakfast bagel after a four-year hiatus in what it calls a plan to offset the impact of the fast-food workers' wage hike.

Why it matters: McDonald's said the experiment is meant to help California locations drive sales and increase profits as they adjust to the state's new $20-an-hour minimum-wage law.

The big picture: McDonald's confirmed to Axios that a team of staff and franchises worked together on the plan and gathered best practices from around the world where municipalities have managed wage increases.

Bagels are part of their solution.

