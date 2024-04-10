The Lineup: Local news for you to read

⚾ The Padres cut nearly $100 million from last year's payroll — almost double the next-closest team. (NBC 7)

🧑‍🏫 UCSD is in negotiations to buy two buildings near the Santa Fe Depot train station after the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego shuttered both of its downtown locations last month. (Union-Tribune)

🏘️ Officials from the city of Del Mar and the state-controlled Del Mar Fairgrounds are asking the County Board of Supervisors to support building affordable housing on the property. (KPBS)