Apr 9, 2024 - News

The Lineup: Local news roundup

headshot
headshot
Illustration of two surfboards, one blue, one white, stuck in the sand on a beach, arranged to form the Axios A logo.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Cal State San Marcos pitcher Jillian Albayati on Sunday became the second college athlete in history to play in softball and baseball games on the same day. (NBC7)

🥡 Taco shops, pizzerias and other small businesses still using Styrofoam containers can now be fined for violating the citywide ban on the products. The law's one-year grace period ended this month. (Union-Tribune)

🧑‍🎓President Biden announced a new plan Monday to forgive student loan debt for millions, including canceling up to $20,000 of a borrower's accrued interest, regardless of income. (Axios)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Diego in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more