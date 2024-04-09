The Lineup: Local news roundup

⚾ Cal State San Marcos pitcher Jillian Albayati on Sunday became the second college athlete in history to play in softball and baseball games on the same day. (NBC7)

🥡 Taco shops, pizzerias and other small businesses still using Styrofoam containers can now be fined for violating the citywide ban on the products. The law's one-year grace period ended this month. (Union-Tribune)

🧑‍🎓President Biden announced a new plan Monday to forgive student loan debt for millions, including canceling up to $20,000 of a borrower's accrued interest, regardless of income. (Axios)