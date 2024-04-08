The Lineup: Catch up quick

🥼 The county medical examiner takes up to six months to determine a cause of death in San Diego because of a backlog that officials say largely owes to a surge in fatal drug overdoses — mainly from fentanyl. (Union-Tribune)

🏠 Seven thousand San Diego households lost home insurance when American National became the latest insurance firm to leave California. The company attributed its decision to extreme weather. (10 News)

🏤 Rachel Morineau, a community-engagement director at a South Bay service provider, will serve as an interim councilmember for Chula Vista through the end of the year, filling out the remainder of the term that Andrea Cardenas resigned. (KPBS)