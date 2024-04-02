Women-owned business openings stay stagnant in San Diego
Women opened 1,102 businesses in San Diego in 2023, virtually unchanged from the 1,107 women-owned businesses that opened here a year earlier, Axios' Analis Bailey reports from new Yelp data.
Why it matters: San Diego's growth in women-owned businesses lags behind both the national average and other major metropolitan areas.
By the numbers: Women-owned businesses increased 17% nationwide from 2022 to 2023, and Austin, Texas, led major metro areas with a 34% year-over-year increase.
- San Diego's 0% growth rate put it at 26 among major metros, ahead of Sacramento but lagging both San Francisco and Los Angeles.
💭 Our thought bubble: Check out some of our favorite women-owned businesses if you're looking for one of the city's best slices of pizza, one of the country's best independent bookstores or a trend-setting romance bookstore.
