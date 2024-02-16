47 mins ago - News

Presidents Day weekend in San Diego: Events from surf to soul

Let's get this three-day weekend started with some fun events around the city!

From a surf festival to a soulful jazz show, here's what's happening:

Friday

🐉 San Diego Tết Festival

Experience traditional lion dances, music performances, carnival rides and a cultural village at this Vietnamese New Year event.

  • When and where: Friday 11am-10pm; Saturday and Sunday 11am-9pm at Mira Mesa Park.
  • Cost: Free

🎡 Sesame Place

Kids can meet local first responders, take photos with firetrucks and join a dance party as part of Super Grover's Everyday Heroes Weekend.

  • When and where: Friday-Monday at Sesame Place theme park in Chula Vista.
  • Cost: $47+; Free admission for first responders, plus discounts for their family and friends.

🖼️ Museum Month

Enjoy discounted admission at participating museums and cultural institutions while you still can.

  • When and where: 60+ locations all over the county until the end of February.
  • Cost: Half off normal admission.

Saturday

🎶 "Kaleidoscope" by Jason Mraz Foundation

Jason Mraz will join kids and adults on stage for a community concert to support inclusive arts programs and local nonprofits.

🏄🏼 San Diego Surf Festival

Catch more than 20 films celebrating surf culture, live music, a skate deck art show and surf competitions at this two-day festival.

  • When and where: Films showing at Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club on Sunday; other events in Pacific Beach and La Jolla on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Cost: Film screenings are $10 for adults, $5 for kids; $50 for VIP passes for all events.

🐅 Lunar New Year

Create your own lantern to observe Lunar New Year and participate in a communal dragon-inspired art piece.

♥️ Multi-Cultural Festival of Love

Celebrate diversity, solidarity and love with a parade, face painting, live music and a community parade.

Sunday

🛍️ Daygo Eatz

Enjoy live music, an art walk, health and fitness activities and pop-ups from local Black-owned businesses and Black artists at the neighborhood street fair.

  • When and where: Sunday, noon-4:45pm from 61st-69th streets on Imperial Avenue in Encanto.
  • Cost: Free

🎤Soul Sunday

Party to the best neo-soul, funk and jazz music coming out of San Diego at this monthly event.

  • When and where: Sunday, 5-9pm at Quartyard in East Village.
  • Cost: $30
