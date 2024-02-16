Presidents Day weekend in San Diego: Events from surf to soul
Let's get this three-day weekend started with some fun events around the city!
From a surf festival to a soulful jazz show, here's what's happening:
Friday
Experience traditional lion dances, music performances, carnival rides and a cultural village at this Vietnamese New Year event.
- When and where: Friday 11am-10pm; Saturday and Sunday 11am-9pm at Mira Mesa Park.
- Cost: Free
Kids can meet local first responders, take photos with firetrucks and join a dance party as part of Super Grover's Everyday Heroes Weekend.
- When and where: Friday-Monday at Sesame Place theme park in Chula Vista.
- Cost: $47+; Free admission for first responders, plus discounts for their family and friends.
🖼️ Museum Month
Enjoy discounted admission at participating museums and cultural institutions while you still can.
- When and where: 60+ locations all over the county until the end of February.
- Cost: Half off normal admission.
Saturday
🎶 "Kaleidoscope" by Jason Mraz Foundation
Jason Mraz will join kids and adults on stage for a community concert to support inclusive arts programs and local nonprofits.
- When and where: Shows Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido.
- Cost: $30+
Catch more than 20 films celebrating surf culture, live music, a skate deck art show and surf competitions at this two-day festival.
- When and where: Films showing at Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club on Sunday; other events in Pacific Beach and La Jolla on Saturday and Sunday.
- Cost: Film screenings are $10 for adults, $5 for kids; $50 for VIP passes for all events.
Create your own lantern to observe Lunar New Year and participate in a communal dragon-inspired art piece.
- When and where: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-3pm at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
- Cost: $62-$72
♥️ Multi-Cultural Festival of Love
Celebrate diversity, solidarity and love with a parade, face painting, live music and a community parade.
- When and where: Sunday, 11am-4pm at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights.
- Cost: Free
Sunday
🛍️ Daygo Eatz
Enjoy live music, an art walk, health and fitness activities and pop-ups from local Black-owned businesses and Black artists at the neighborhood street fair.
- When and where: Sunday, noon-4:45pm from 61st-69th streets on Imperial Avenue in Encanto.
- Cost: Free
Party to the best neo-soul, funk and jazz music coming out of San Diego at this monthly event.
- When and where: Sunday, 5-9pm at Quartyard in East Village.
- Cost: $30
