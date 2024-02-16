Share on email (opens in new window)

Let's get this three-day weekend started with some fun events around the city! From a surf festival to a soulful jazz show, here's what's happening:

Friday

🐉 San Diego Tết Festival

Experience traditional lion dances, music performances, carnival rides and a cultural village at this Vietnamese New Year event.

When and where : Friday 11am-10pm; Saturday and Sunday 11am-9pm at Mira Mesa Park.

: Friday 11am-10pm; Saturday and Sunday 11am-9pm at Mira Mesa Park. Cost: Free

🎡 Sesame Place

Kids can meet local first responders, take photos with firetrucks and join a dance party as part of Super Grover's Everyday Heroes Weekend.

When and where: Friday-Monday at Sesame Place theme park in Chula Vista.

Friday-Monday at Sesame Place theme park in Chula Vista. Cost: $47+; Free admission for first responders, plus discounts for their family and friends.

🖼️ Museum Month

Enjoy discounted admission at participating museums and cultural institutions while you still can.

When and where : 60+ locations all over the county until the end of February.

: 60+ locations all over the county until the end of February. Cost: Half off normal admission.

Saturday

🎶 "Kaleidoscope" by Jason Mraz Foundation

Jason Mraz will join kids and adults on stage for a community concert to support inclusive arts programs and local nonprofits.

When and where: Shows Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido.

Shows Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. Cost: $30+

🏄🏼 San Diego Surf Festival

Catch more than 20 films celebrating surf culture, live music, a skate deck art show and surf competitions at this two-day festival.

When and where: Films showing at Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club on Sunday; other events in Pacific Beach and La Jolla on Saturday and Sunday.

Films showing at Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club on Sunday; other events in Pacific Beach and La Jolla on Saturday and Sunday. Cost: Film screenings are $10 for adults, $5 for kids; $50 for VIP passes for all events.

🐅 Lunar New Year

Create your own lantern to observe Lunar New Year and participate in a communal dragon-inspired art piece.

When and where : Saturday and Sunday, 10am-3pm at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-3pm at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Cost: $62-$72

♥️ Multi-Cultural Festival of Love

Celebrate diversity, solidarity and love with a parade, face painting, live music and a community parade.

When and where : Sunday, 11am-4pm at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights.

: Sunday, 11am-4pm at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights. Cost: Free

Sunday

🛍️ Daygo Eatz

Enjoy live music, an art walk, health and fitness activities and pop-ups from local Black-owned businesses and Black artists at the neighborhood street fair.

When and where: Sunday, noon-4:45pm from 61st-69th streets on Imperial Avenue in Encanto.

Sunday, noon-4:45pm from 61st-69th streets on Imperial Avenue in Encanto. Cost: Free

🎤Soul Sunday

Party to the best neo-soul, funk and jazz music coming out of San Diego at this monthly event.