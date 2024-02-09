San Diego weekend events beyond the Super Bowl

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dancers perform at the Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade in Los Angeles. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

If your life doesn't revolve around football, you'll still find plenty of fun events this weekend.

From festivals to beach workouts to jazz shows, here's what's happening in San Diego:

Friday

🐲 San Diego Lunar New Year Festival

Enjoy daily lion and dragon dances, plus displays of lanterns and lotus flowers, traditional performances and cultural exhibitions.

When and where : Friday 5-10pm; Saturday 11am-10pm; Sunday 11am-8pm, at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights.

: Friday 5-10pm; Saturday 11am-10pm; Sunday 11am-8pm, at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights. Cost: Free

🎉 2024 Gaslamp Mardi Gras: Fat Tuesday!

Turn the Gaslamp Quarter into the French Quarter with an all-night party at 20 different bars and restaurants.

When and where : Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 6pm-2am; kicking off from American Junkie.

: Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 6pm-2am; kicking off from American Junkie. Cost: $30+

🐶 Bluey's Big Play

See Bluey come to life in this theatrical adaptation of the beloved TV show with an original story and new music.

When and where: Shows at 9pm Friday, and 1pm and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday at Balboa Theatre.

Shows at 9pm Friday, and 1pm and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday at Balboa Theatre. Cost: $29+

🎷jAZZhOUSE

Saxophonist and composer RIVA will perform a "high energy, fully improvisational danceable electronic jazz show" at San Diego's newest jazz club.

When and where: Doors open at 6pm Friday at Lou Lou's Club and Ballroom in North Park. Performances at 7pm, 9pm and 11pm with vinyl sets in between.

Doors open at 6pm Friday at Lou Lou's Club and Ballroom in North Park. Performances at 7pm, 9pm and 11pm with vinyl sets in between. Cost: Free

Saturday

📽️ San Diego International Jewish Film Festival

Screen films from the festival's lineup of 30 entries during the final weekend of the 34th annual event.

When and where : Multiple showtimes Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla.

: Multiple showtimes Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla. Cost: $15-$18

🏖️ Beach Barre

Shake and sweat at this Valentine's Day themed workout on the beach, featuring love songs from the early 2000s.

When and where: Saturday at noon at Fiesta Island.

Saturday at noon at Fiesta Island. Cost: Free; RSVP and donations accepted.

💐💪 Blooms & Brawn

Take an MMA self defense class, then sip and snack while making floral bouquets at this unique Galentine's party.

🎙️Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras

Vanderpump Rules fans can jam to pop rock hits with this cover band led by one of the Bravo show's reality stars.

When and where: Saturday at 9pm at Music Box in Little Italy.

Saturday at 9pm at Music Box in Little Italy. Cost: $29+

Sunday

🏃🏼‍♀️Kook Runs

Race down Coast Highway 101 in a 5k or 10k event (plus costume contest!) before settling down for the game

When and where: Races begin between 7:20am and 8:15am Sunday starting at the corner of D Street and the 101 in downtown Encinitas. The kids run is Saturday at 10:30am.

Races begin between 7:20am and 8:15am Sunday starting at the corner of D Street and the 101 in downtown Encinitas. The kids run is Saturday at 10:30am. Cost: $55-$75 registration fees; $15 for kids

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII

Watch the Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl, plus an Usher Concert at sports bars around the city.

When and where: Kickoff is at 3:30pm Sunday. 49ers fans go to Moonshine Beach in PB, Chiefs fans will be at Home & Away in Old Town and Barleymash in Gaslamp is good for anyone.

🎵 Super Soul Sunday with the Taryn Donath Duo

Counterprogram your Sunday evening with some live music instead.