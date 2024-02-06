Share on email (opens in new window)

Golden Hill favorite Counterpoint is getting ready for its second life.

The big picture: Counterpoint's cozy (small) footprint has been great for conversation between patrons, but not for running an efficient and profitable business.

State of play: Fourteen years after opening on 25th Street, the neighborhood bar and bistro is temporarily closing to expand the dining room and kitchen.

What they're saying: "Our size has always been our biggest challenge [and] last year was a brutal time to run a restaurant," said Cam Fomby, Counterpoint's owner.

Fomby had planned a more extensive renovation, making way for Counterpoint 2.0, but staring at tight finances, he scaled back. Call it Counterpoint 1.5.

What's next: Fomby tells Axios the bar will go from its current seven stools to nearly 20, plus extra standing room.

Fomby expects to be closed at least through March.

Yes, but: Counterpoint is reopening Saturday for one last party, from 10 a.m. until midnight, to mark the end of its 1.0 era.

😉Around 2pm, they'll be tapping a keg of a certain sought-after, hard-to-find IPA from Northern California that's released around this time every year.

Flashback: When Counterpoint opened in Golden Hill, there was still a video-rental store on 28th Street. A lot has changed.