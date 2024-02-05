Atmospheric river event expected to drench San Diego
California's strongest atmospheric river event of the season is here, and it's expected to deliver significant rainfall to Southern California.
- The rapidly intensifying storm leaves San Diego again working to prevent catastrophic floods like those experienced in the city's southeastern neighborhoods last month.
Threat level: The heaviest precipitation is expected in San Diego on Monday night and Tuesday, with 2-4 inches expected across the county, according to the latest forecast discussion from the National Weather Service.
- With scattered thunderstorms in the forecast, a few pockets of heavier rainfall are possible.
- The San Diego coast, deserts, mountains and valleys are all under a flood watch that began Sunday afternoon and lasts through Wednesday.
- Rain rates should be mainly less than 1 inch per hour, though they could exceed that in localized areas, per the NWS. With scattered thunderstorms in the forecast, a few pockets of heavier rainfall are possible."
- Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency Sunday for eight counties, including San Diego, to support storm response and recovery efforts.
Yes, but: The historic Jan. 22 storm exceeded 1 inch of rain per hour in parts of San Diego's urban core, unleashing — with the help of the city's inadequate stormwater system — flooding that destroyed property and displaced families.
What's happening: As city crews continue clearing storm channels ahead of the storm, Mayor Todd Gloria reissued an evacuation warning for those low-lying, flood-prone areas in south San Diego, including Southcrest, Mountain View, Encanto and Rolando.
- He encouraged people in those areas to find other accommodations to ride out the storm and to consider the shelter at the municipal gym in Balboa Park.
- The city has staffed extra fire rescue crews, lifeguards and 911 dispatchers over the next couple of days.
Be smart: Residents can find sandbag pickup locations and a list of road closures here.
