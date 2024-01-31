60 mins ago - Culture

A beer from San Diego Beer Company

San Diego Brewing Company's 30th anniversary red IPA. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

A mainstay neighborhood brewery is getting a second chance and a new commemorative beer.

What we're drinking: San Diego Brewing Company's 30th anniversary red IPA — a smooth, robust brew that blends the bitter hops of an IPA with the subtly sweet finish of a red ale.

Catch up quick: The brewery opened in a Grantville strip mall in 1993 before San Diego's craft beer scene evolved to include more than 160 local breweries and tasting rooms pouring award-winning ales.

  • After decades as a mainstay, the new SDBC owners and brewmaster officially took over on Nov. 1 with plans to renovate and revive the space, including an extensive tap list and food menu.

The vibe: A year ago, San Diego Brewing was quiet on Super Bowl Sunday. Flash forward to the recent Chiefs vs. Dolphins NFL wild-card game — it was standing-room only, hosting families, fans, regulars and birthday dinners.

  • There's a homegrown sports bar feel with a diverse beer list and elevated pub-food menu featuring reliably tasty pizza, wings and daily specials like a red wine-braised brisket sandwich.
