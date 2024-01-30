2 hours ago - News

Carl DeMaio looks to revive Prop 187 politics

headshot
Former Gov. Pete Wilson

Former Gov. Pete Wilson at the funeral of former first lady Betty Ford in 2011. Photo: Reed Saxon-Pool/Getty Images

A former San Diego politician is looking to revive the political legacy of another ex-local politician to reboot the state's Republican Party.

Driving the news: Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, now a talk radio host, started running new TV ads titled: "Gov. Pete Wilson was right," Politco reported Monday.

The big picture: Wilson and Prop 187 won in 1994, but in the years since, the law and his campaign have been linked to the demise of California's GOP and a motivating event for a generation of Latino politicians.

  • "The California Republican political establishment has been dead wrong for 30 years and they are guilty of political malpractice on this issue," DeMaio told Politico.
  • In a press conference today, DeMaio is expected to announce a plan to deploy more California National Guard agents to the border, revoking so-called "sanctuary city" policies and suspending social programs for unauthorized immigrants.

Zoom out: In 2020, activists called for a statue of Wilson to be removed from downtown San Diego, in large part over Prop 187.

