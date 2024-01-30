Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former Gov. Pete Wilson at the funeral of former first lady Betty Ford in 2011. Photo: Reed Saxon-Pool/Getty Images

A former San Diego politician is looking to revive the political legacy of another ex-local politician to reboot the state's Republican Party.

Driving the news: Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, now a talk radio host, started running new TV ads titled: "Gov. Pete Wilson was right," Politco reported Monday.

DeMaio is invoking former San Diego Mayor Pete Wilson's 1994 gubernatorial re-election campaign, which he ran arm in arm with Proposition 187 — the measure approved by California voters to bar undocumented immigrants from receiving public benefits.

Prop 187 was never implemented after courts ruled it unconstitutional.

The big picture: Wilson and Prop 187 won in 1994, but in the years since, the law and his campaign have been linked to the demise of California's GOP and a motivating event for a generation of Latino politicians.

"The California Republican political establishment has been dead wrong for 30 years and they are guilty of political malpractice on this issue," DeMaio told Politico.

In a press conference today, DeMaio is expected to announce a plan to deploy more California National Guard agents to the border, revoking so-called "sanctuary city" policies and suspending social programs for unauthorized immigrants.

Zoom out: In 2020, activists called for a statue of Wilson to be removed from downtown San Diego, in large part over Prop 187.