Carl DeMaio looks to revive Prop 187 politics
A former San Diego politician is looking to revive the political legacy of another ex-local politician to reboot the state's Republican Party.
Driving the news: Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, now a talk radio host, started running new TV ads titled: "Gov. Pete Wilson was right," Politco reported Monday.
- DeMaio is invoking former San Diego Mayor Pete Wilson's 1994 gubernatorial re-election campaign, which he ran arm in arm with Proposition 187 — the measure approved by California voters to bar undocumented immigrants from receiving public benefits.
- Prop 187 was never implemented after courts ruled it unconstitutional.
The big picture: Wilson and Prop 187 won in 1994, but in the years since, the law and his campaign have been linked to the demise of California's GOP and a motivating event for a generation of Latino politicians.
- "The California Republican political establishment has been dead wrong for 30 years and they are guilty of political malpractice on this issue," DeMaio told Politico.
- In a press conference today, DeMaio is expected to announce a plan to deploy more California National Guard agents to the border, revoking so-called "sanctuary city" policies and suspending social programs for unauthorized immigrants.
Zoom out: In 2020, activists called for a statue of Wilson to be removed from downtown San Diego, in large part over Prop 187.
- It was briefly taken down, then returned to its spot near Horton Plaza two months later.
- Civil rights leader Delores Huerta renewed the calls for the statue's removal last summer.
