San Diego weekend events: Dinosaurs, Disney on Ice and motocross riders, oh my!

A mom lifts her baby to touch a life-size animatronic dinosaur.

Visitors feel the teeth of an animatronic Allosaurus at Jurassic Quest in Anaheim. Photo: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The year isn't new anymore, and it's not a long weekend. We're just weekend warriors, settling back into the grind.

Check out these local events for a fun weekend:

Friday

⛸️ Disney on Ice – "Encanto" and "Frozen"

How do they plan to intertwine the magic realism of a Columbian village with a Nordic fairytale into a piece of figure skating storytelling? Not your problem.

🦕 Jurassic Quest

Walk among life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dig for fossils, ride on the back of a dino and hold a baby triceratops as part of this family-friendly adventure complete with rides, bounce houses and art-based activities.

  • When and where: 12pm-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday and 9am- 7pm Sunday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
  • Cost: Tickets are $26, but rides and activities might cost extra. Get unlimited access for $40.

🧘 Spirit-free flow

Work out, socialize and sip on a refreshing, fruity mocktail at this yoga flow and barre event hosted by Spirit Yoga.

Plus: For a sweaty HIIT workout, check out Jo's Bootcamp at 9:15am Sunday at the same spot.

🎸And ICYMI, see local bands Los Shadows at the House of Blues or Peach Cooler at Soda Bar tonight

Saturday

🏍️ Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The premier motocross riders in the world are headed to San Diego as part of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

  • When and where: 5pm Saturday. Snapdragon Stadium.
  • Cost: $65+.

🎨Korea in Color festival

Enjoy K-Pop performances, Korean art activities and local vendors on the steps of the San Diego Museum of Art, which is hosting the Korea in Color exhibit through March 3.

  • When and where: 1-5pm at the art museum in Balboa Park.
  • Cost: Free

Sunday

🎶Live music on the Piazza

Grab some food and drinks from the food hall in Little Italy while listening to local artists on the dog-friendly patio.

