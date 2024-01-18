San Diego weekend events: Dinosaurs, Disney on Ice and motocross riders, oh my!
The year isn't new anymore, and it's not a long weekend. We're just weekend warriors, settling back into the grind.
Check out these local events for a fun weekend:
Friday
⛸️ Disney on Ice – "Encanto" and "Frozen"
How do they plan to intertwine the magic realism of a Columbian village with a Nordic fairytale into a piece of figure skating storytelling? Not your problem.
- When and where: 7pm Friday & Saturday; 11am, 3pm & 7pm Saturday & Sunday Pechanga Arena
- Cost: $25-100
Walk among life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dig for fossils, ride on the back of a dino and hold a baby triceratops as part of this family-friendly adventure complete with rides, bounce houses and art-based activities.
- When and where: 12pm-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday and 9am- 7pm Sunday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
- Cost: Tickets are $26, but rides and activities might cost extra. Get unlimited access for $40.
Work out, socialize and sip on a refreshing, fruity mocktail at this yoga flow and barre event hosted by Spirit Yoga.
- When and where: 4pm at The Local Pacific Beach, which is hosting dry January events all month.
- Cost: Free, but RSVP here
Plus: For a sweaty HIIT workout, check out Jo's Bootcamp at 9:15am Sunday at the same spot.
🎸And ICYMI, see local bands Los Shadows at the House of Blues or Peach Cooler at Soda Bar tonight
Saturday
🏍️ Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship
The premier motocross riders in the world are headed to San Diego as part of the SuperMotocross World Championship.
- When and where: 5pm Saturday. Snapdragon Stadium.
- Cost: $65+.
Enjoy K-Pop performances, Korean art activities and local vendors on the steps of the San Diego Museum of Art, which is hosting the Korea in Color exhibit through March 3.
- When and where: 1-5pm at the art museum in Balboa Park.
- Cost: Free
Sunday
🎶Live music on the Piazza
Grab some food and drinks from the food hall in Little Italy while listening to local artists on the dog-friendly patio.
- When and where: The weekly event is 1-4pm at the Piazza della Famiglia.
- Cost: Free
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.