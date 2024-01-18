San Diego weekend events: Dinosaurs, Disney on Ice and motocross riders, oh my!

Share on email (opens in new window)

Visitors feel the teeth of an animatronic Allosaurus at Jurassic Quest in Anaheim. Photo: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The year isn't new anymore, and it's not a long weekend. We're just weekend warriors, settling back into the grind.

Check out these local events for a fun weekend:

Friday

⛸️ Disney on Ice – "Encanto" and "Frozen"

How do they plan to intertwine the magic realism of a Columbian village with a Nordic fairytale into a piece of figure skating storytelling? Not your problem.

When and where : 7pm Friday & Saturday; 11am, 3pm & 7pm Saturday & Sunday Pechanga Arena

: 7pm Friday & Saturday; 11am, 3pm & 7pm Saturday & Sunday Pechanga Arena Cost: $25-100

🦕 Jurassic Quest

Walk among life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dig for fossils, ride on the back of a dino and hold a baby triceratops as part of this family-friendly adventure complete with rides, bounce houses and art-based activities.

When and where: 12pm-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday and 9am- 7pm Sunday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

12pm-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday and 9am- 7pm Sunday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Cost: Tickets are $26, but rides and activities might cost extra. Get unlimited access for $40.

🧘 Spirit-free flow

Work out, socialize and sip on a refreshing, fruity mocktail at this yoga flow and barre event hosted by Spirit Yoga.

When and where: 4pm at The Local Pacific Beach, which is hosting dry January events all month.

4pm at The Local Pacific Beach, which is hosting dry January events all month. Cost: Free, but RSVP here

Plus: For a sweaty HIIT workout, check out Jo's Bootcamp at 9:15am Sunday at the same spot.

🎸And ICYMI, see local bands Los Shadows at the House of Blues or Peach Cooler at Soda Bar tonight

Saturday

🏍️ Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The premier motocross riders in the world are headed to San Diego as part of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

When and where : 5pm Saturday. Snapdragon Stadium.

: 5pm Saturday. Snapdragon Stadium. Cost: $65+.

🎨Korea in Color festival

Enjoy K-Pop performances, Korean art activities and local vendors on the steps of the San Diego Museum of Art, which is hosting the Korea in Color exhibit through March 3.

When and where: 1-5pm at the art museum in Balboa Park.

1-5pm at the art museum in Balboa Park. Cost: Free

Sunday

Grab some food and drinks from the food hall in Little Italy while listening to local artists on the dog-friendly patio.