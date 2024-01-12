Legit low-key kickbacks: MLK weekend edition

Share on email (opens in new window)

The NFL playoffs are here, and so is an extra day to enjoy some crisp January weather.

Friday

🧙 "The Wiz"

Experience the Tony Award-winning musical "The Wiz," an adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz" through a Black lens and with an all-Black cast, presented by Broadway San Diego.

When and where: Shows are Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday at 1pm and 6:30pm at the San Diego Civic Theatre downtown.

Shows are Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday at 1pm and 6:30pm at the San Diego Civic Theatre downtown. Cost: Tickets are $44+

🤠 San Diego Rodeo

Watch cowboys wrangle and ride as they compete for more than $500,000 in prize money at the three-day event.

When and where: Friday at 7pm, Saturday (sold out) and Sunday at 2pm at Petco Park.

Friday at 7pm, Saturday (sold out) and Sunday at 2pm at Petco Park. Cost: Tickets are $35-$70

🎭 The Powers New Voices Festival

See The Old Globe's annual festival celebrating readings of new American plays, plus an evening of six short plays on Friday.

When and where : Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 4pm and 7:30pm, Sunday 4pm and 7:30pm at The Old Globe.

: Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 4pm and 7:30pm, Sunday 4pm and 7:30pm at The Old Globe. Cost: Free, reservations required.

Saturday

🎺 Studio Sessions presents: SKATEJAZZ at Soda Bar

SKATEJAZZ, the house band at Future is Color's popular "studio sessions" jazz nights in Barrio Logan are playing their first show at Soda Bar.

When and where : Saturday at 7pm at Soda Bar

: Saturday at 7pm at Soda Bar Cost: $24.21

🤘Monster Jam

Motorsports fans and families can check out 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the dirt in races, freestyle and skills competitions at this action-packed event.

When and where: The main event is at 7pm on Saturday and 3pm Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. The pit party is open 2:30-5:30pm on Saturday and 11:30am-1:30pm Sunday.

The main event is at 7pm on Saturday and 3pm Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. The pit party is open 2:30-5:30pm on Saturday and 11:30am-1:30pm Sunday. Cost: Tickets are $28+

🏒 San Diego Gulls

A week after the Gulls had to cancel two games due to a water main break at Pechanga arena, they're back home and hosting the Iowa Wild for two games this weekend.

When and where : Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 6pm at Pechanga Arena

: Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 6pm at Pechanga Arena Cost: $14-$114

Sunday

42nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festival

Churches, youth groups, high school and college bands and drill teams march along Harbor Drive in honor of MLK Jr., presented by the country's oldest African American fraternity.

When and where : Festival, 9am-2pm at Ruocco Park. Parade, 10am along Harbor Drive.

: Festival, 9am-2pm at Ruocco Park. Parade, 10am along Harbor Drive. Cost: Free

🎹 Sean Mason Quartet

Sean Mason, a pianist and composer, is performing at the Jai, an intimate space inside the La Jolla Music Society with drinks and table service.

When and where : Sunday, 5pm and 7:30pm at the Jai at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center

: Sunday, 5pm and 7:30pm at the Jai at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center Cost: $83

Monday

🎶 35th Annual Multicultural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

WorldBeat Cultural Center is hosting its annual family event with reggae music and dance performances, guest speakers, craft vendors and a food/supplies drive.