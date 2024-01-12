55 mins ago - Things to Do

Legit low-key kickbacks: MLK weekend edition

Photo illustration of a series of photos of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over a photo of a crowd listening to him speak.

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photos: Bob Parent, Robert Abbott Sengstacke, and Donald Uhrbrock/Getty Images

The NFL playoffs are here, and so is an extra day to enjoy some crisp January weather.

Friday

🧙 "The Wiz"

Experience the Tony Award-winning musical "The Wiz," an adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz" through a Black lens and with an all-Black cast, presented by Broadway San Diego.

  • When and where: Shows are Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday at 1pm and 6:30pm at the San Diego Civic Theatre downtown.
  • Cost: Tickets are $44+

🤠 San Diego Rodeo

Watch cowboys wrangle and ride as they compete for more than $500,000 in prize money at the three-day event.

  • When and where: Friday at 7pm, Saturday (sold out) and Sunday at 2pm at Petco Park.
  • Cost: Tickets are $35-$70

🎭 The Powers New Voices Festival

See The Old Globe's annual festival celebrating readings of new American plays, plus an evening of six short plays on Friday.

Saturday

🎺 Studio Sessions presents: SKATEJAZZ at Soda Bar

SKATEJAZZ, the house band at Future is Color's popular "studio sessions" jazz nights in Barrio Logan are playing their first show at Soda Bar.

🤘Monster Jam

Motorsports fans and families can check out 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the dirt in races, freestyle and skills competitions at this action-packed event.

  • When and where: The main event is at 7pm on Saturday and 3pm Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. The pit party is open 2:30-5:30pm on Saturday and 11:30am-1:30pm Sunday.
  • Cost: Tickets are $28+

🏒 San Diego Gulls

A week after the Gulls had to cancel two games due to a water main break at Pechanga arena, they're back home and hosting the Iowa Wild for two games this weekend.

Sunday

42nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festival

Churches, youth groups, high school and college bands and drill teams march along Harbor Drive in honor of MLK Jr., presented by the country's oldest African American fraternity.

  • When and where: Festival, 9am-2pm at Ruocco Park. Parade, 10am along Harbor Drive.
  • Cost: Free

🎹 Sean Mason Quartet

Sean Mason, a pianist and composer, is performing at the Jai, an intimate space inside the La Jolla Music Society with drinks and table service.

Monday

🎶 35th Annual Multicultural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

WorldBeat Cultural Center is hosting its annual family event with reggae music and dance performances, guest speakers, craft vendors and a food/supplies drive.

