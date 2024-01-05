It's the first weekend of the year. You've got resolutions by which to abide, and dry January to enjoy. Let's get to it.

Friday

🎻 16th annual soundON Festival

San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library's annual event celebrate the work of San Diego composer Adam Greene.

When and where : Friday, 7pm at the Athenaeum Art Center in Logan Heights; Saturday, 7pm and Sunday 3pm at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla.

: Friday, 7pm at the Athenaeum Art Center in Logan Heights; Saturday, 7pm and Sunday 3pm at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla. Cost: Individual concert tickets from $12 to $30.

💃 Taylor's Version – A Swiftie Dance Party

House of Blues hosts an 18-and-over consolation party for all the Swifties who couldn't make it to the Eras Tour – or those who did but can't get enough.

🎤 Dustin Ybarra at the American Comedy Co.

Standup comic Dustin Ybarra has performed on Comedy Central, CBS, Fox and ABC, and now he's coming to the classic comedy club in the Gaslamp.

When and where : Friday, 8pm and Saturday 7:30pm and 9pm at the American Comedy Co.

: Friday, 8pm and Saturday 7:30pm and 9pm at the American Comedy Co. Cost: $10 ticket special

Saturday

🏒 San Diego Gulls vs. Bakersfield Condors

The Gulls are in town for a two-game series with the Condors, with games both Friday and Saturday.

When and where : Friday, 7pm and Saturday, 6pm at Pechanga Arena

: Friday, 7pm and Saturday, 6pm at Pechanga Arena Cost: $18-$119

🪀 Spring Valley swap meet

Going strong since 1970, the Spring Valley swap meet offers food, antiques, flowers and who knows what else.

When and where : Saturday, 7am to 3pm and Sunday, 7am to 3pm at 6377 Quarry Rd., Spring Valley.

: Saturday, 7am to 3pm and Sunday, 7am to 3pm at 6377 Quarry Rd., Spring Valley. Cost: $1

🍺 San Diego Brew Festival

Try unlimited tastings from 70 breweries, listen to live music and check out popular local food trucks at the 13th annual San Diego Brew Festival.

When and where: Saturday from 1-4pm at NTC Park in Liberty Station.

Saturday from 1-4pm at NTC Park in Liberty Station. Cost: $50 for general admission; $65 for an extra hour with specialty pours.

Sunday

⚽ San Diego Sockers vs Texas Outlaws

The Sockers have their league's best record two years running and started this season 5-0. This week they're offering a halftime contest pitting local media against one another — including our very own Andrew Keatts (he's bad, take pity on him if you attend).

When and where : Sunday, 5pm at Pechanga Arena

: Sunday, 5pm at Pechanga Arena Cost: $25-$55

✨Lightscape at San Diego Botanic Garden

Sunday is the last day to check out the magical holiday light displays through the gardens, which was extended an extra week due to popular demand.