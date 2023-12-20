Axios San Diego got its start midway through the year, but we're still taking stock of some of the biggest local stories of 2023 that we're proud to follow into the new year.

🚌 Hasan Ikhrata leaves the San Diego Association of Governments. Regional officials are searching for a new head of transportation planning in the region, but the next leader will step into a fractured agency that's been fending off scandals for seven years.

🏗️ Housing construction lags. San Diego housing routinely ranks among the most expensive in the nation, yet all the city's red-tape cutting hasn't led to an increase in homebuilding.

⛺ Mayor Todd Gloria introduced a camping ban in response to the city's persistent homeless crisis, while opening two safe camping sites near downtown. The city is now pushing another large shelter against public opposition, but downtown homelessness reached a two-year low last month.

⚽ San Diego is making its mark as a soccer city, with Snapdragon Stadium as a major pull. It hosted international friendlies, U.S. national teams, the NWSL Championship and is home to the record-breaking San Diego Wave. While the city said goodbye to one beloved professional men's team, it welcomes another: San Diego FC in the MLS.