Kyp Malone, from TV on the Radio, performs at The Comet Theater, a DIY space in City Heights. Photo: Andy Keatts/Axios

We've had a blast talking music with you since we got up and running.

As we look back on the year, here are some of the shows we saw that really stood out:

💭 Kate's thought bubble: I discovered The Wide Eyed Kids this year, thanks to a friend who knew them back when they were starting out in Hawai'i. The reggae pop band is based in San Diego and their music is perfect for beach days and backyard barbecues.

I saw them with Shwayze at Winstons and they're opening for Veni Sun at BellyUp on Jan. 17 if you want to check them out.

👋 Andy here: I'd barely heard of Bonny Doon when I walked into Casbah to see them in early July, and nearly six months later they might be my favorite band. The legendary Casbah in 2024 is celebrating 35 years of introducing people to great music.