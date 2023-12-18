The Sherrly Legal cocktail at Nolita Hall in Little Italy. Photo: Kate Murphy/Axios

We're closing our tab on Sips & Snacks for the year, so wanted to share a few of the best bites and drinks I've had since joining Axios.

Sips: The refreshing "Sherrly Legal" should be a permanent fixture on Nolita Hall's cocktail menu. But I've enjoyed every cocktail I've ordered at the trendy bar that's perfect for date night, happy hour or post-dinner drinks with friends.

Plus: The iced lavender latte from Mixed Grounds in Logan Heights is perfectly balanced, and it's a cool coffee shop to work from.

Snacks: Baja fish tacos or fish n' chips never disappoint at Fish 101, which serves up some of the best fresh, local seafood in San Diego.

Plus: Seaside Market's Cardiff Crack nachos are the best thing to eat at Petco Park.

1 treat to go: A scoop of the "Serge" gelato or really any flavor at An's Dry Cleaning in North Park.