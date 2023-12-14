San Diego weekend events: Christmas-y fun and more
They say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
This weekend in San Diego, hit a holiday market, the parade of lights on the bay, take in an art exhibit in San Ysidro or celebrate Christmas with the Black Family.
Friday
🩰 San Diego Civic Youth Ballet's "The Nutcracker"
Catch the annual production of Tchaikovsky's classic, produced by the youth ballet that's called Balboa Park home since 1945.
- When and where: Friday 7pm, Saturday 2pm & 7pm, Sunday 2pm. Casa del Prado Theater.
- Cost: $30
Enjoy an exhibit contemplating possible futures to cope with current issues of environmental justice, ecology and society, featuring local and international artists through Jan. 20.
- When and where: Gallery hours 11am to 6pm, Tuesday through Saturday. The FRONT Arte y Cultura in San Ysidro.
- Cost: Free
Start with a holiday market of 20+ local artists, then join the holiday dance party with three live acts.
Saturday
🐶 Gaslamp Pet Parade and Pups in the Pub Party
Pawty with pets dressed in holiday costumes at this parade and enjoy the photo ops, pet vendors, craft beers and live music at the event.
- When and where: Festivities are at the Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade and the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter on Saturday from 10am-4pm.
- Cost: Register your pet for $25 or watch for free
🎬 Polar Express movie pajama party
Take a ride to the North Pole in your pajamas aboard the Polar Express at this special showing.
- When and where: Saturday and Sunday at 10am at the Reading Cinemas Town Square in Clairemont.
- Cost: Tickets are $9.
🎄 1222 OCEANFRONT: A Black Family Christmas
Join the Black family on Christmas Eve for some drama, dancing and singing in this festive musical written by Dea Hurston.
- When and where: Shows at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad.
- Cost: Tickets are $55 with discounts for military, seniors and students.
Sunday
🛥️ 53rd Annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
Don't miss the last opportunity to see the decorated boats parade through the bay showing off "Christmas Traditions around the World."
- When and where: Sunday's procession starts at 5:30pm at Shelter Island, goes down to The Pier at Cesar Chavez Park and ends at Ferry Landing on Coronado at 7:45pm.
- Cost: Free
🇯🇵 Record Fair and Japonesia Holiday Market
Begin with a record fair including some of San Diego's best vinyl sellers, then take care of holiday shopping with fine Japanese vendors (and eat some sushi).
Find gifts, jewelry, clothing, art and wellness products while sipping on drinks at this festive holiday market.
When and where: Sunday from 10am-1pm at The Living Room Bar in Del Mar
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.