San Diego weekend events: Christmas-y fun and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

They say it's the most wonderful time of the year.

This weekend in San Diego, hit a holiday market, the parade of lights on the bay, take in an art exhibit in San Ysidro or celebrate Christmas with the Black Family.

Friday

🩰 San Diego Civic Youth Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

Catch the annual production of Tchaikovsky's classic, produced by the youth ballet that's called Balboa Park home since 1945.

When and where : Friday 7pm, Saturday 2pm & 7pm, Sunday 2pm. Casa del Prado Theater.

: Friday 7pm, Saturday 2pm & 7pm, Sunday 2pm. Casa del Prado Theater. Cost: $30

🖼️ Theorema Art Exhibit

Enjoy an exhibit contemplating possible futures to cope with current issues of environmental justice, ecology and society, featuring local and international artists through Jan. 20.

When and where : Gallery hours 11am to 6pm, Tuesday through Saturday. The FRONT Arte y Cultura in San Ysidro.

: Gallery hours 11am to 6pm, Tuesday through Saturday. The FRONT Arte y Cultura in San Ysidro. Cost: Free

🪩 Crave Holiday Rave

Start with a holiday market of 20+ local artists, then join the holiday dance party with three live acts.

When and where : 5pm to 9pm. Quartyard.

: 5pm to 9pm. Quartyard. Cost: Free — RSVP

Saturday

🐶 Gaslamp Pet Parade and Pups in the Pub Party

Pawty with pets dressed in holiday costumes at this parade and enjoy the photo ops, pet vendors, craft beers and live music at the event.

🎬 Polar Express movie pajama party

Take a ride to the North Pole in your pajamas aboard the Polar Express at this special showing.

When and where: Saturday and Sunday at 10am at the Reading Cinemas Town Square in Clairemont.

Saturday and Sunday at 10am at the Reading Cinemas Town Square in Clairemont. Cost: Tickets are $9.

🎄 1222 OCEANFRONT: A Black Family Christmas

Join the Black family on Christmas Eve for some drama, dancing and singing in this festive musical written by Dea Hurston.

When and where: Shows at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad.

Shows at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday at New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad. Cost: Tickets are $55 with discounts for military, seniors and students.

Sunday

🛥️ 53rd Annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

Don't miss the last opportunity to see the decorated boats parade through the bay showing off "Christmas Traditions around the World."

When and where: Sunday's procession starts at 5:30pm at Shelter Island, goes down to The Pier at Cesar Chavez Park and ends at Ferry Landing on Coronado at 7:45pm.

Sunday's procession starts at 5:30pm at Shelter Island, goes down to The Pier at Cesar Chavez Park and ends at Ferry Landing on Coronado at 7:45pm. Cost: Free

🇯🇵 Record Fair and Japonesia Holiday Market

Begin with a record fair including some of San Diego's best vinyl sellers, then take care of holiday shopping with fine Japanese vendors (and eat some sushi).

When and where : 11am to 5pm. Quartyard.

: 11am to 5pm. Quartyard. Cost: Free — RSVP

🛍️ Sip & shop at L'Auberge

Find gifts, jewelry, clothing, art and wellness products while sipping on drinks at this festive holiday market.

When and where: Sunday from 10am-1pm at The Living Room Bar in Del Mar