Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Biden administration announced a huge financial commitment to high-speed rail projects, but connecting San Diego to California's high-speed rail system is still nowhere in sight.

Driving the news: The $8 billion federal infusion of rail funding committed last week includes $6 billion for California projects, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports. It includes:

$3 billion for a private, 218-mile line from Rancho Cucamonga, California east of Los Angeles to Las Vegas

$3.1 billion to the first phase of the public California High-Speed Rail project in the state's Central Valley

Zoom out: California voters in 2008 approved the 800-mile statewide project with an expected price tag of $30 billion and the hope of running trains by 2020.

HSR's cost estimates are now over $100 billion, and agency officials hope to begin service between Merced and Bakersfield by 2030.

Zoom out: The system isn't expected to reach San Diego until phase two, when the state would extend lines from Los Angeles and from Merced to Sacramento.