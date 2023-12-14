The feds' boost to high speed rail
The Biden administration announced a huge financial commitment to high-speed rail projects, but connecting San Diego to California's high-speed rail system is still nowhere in sight.
Driving the news: The $8 billion federal infusion of rail funding committed last week includes $6 billion for California projects, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports. It includes:
- $3 billion for a private, 218-mile line from Rancho Cucamonga, California east of Los Angeles to Las Vegas
- $3.1 billion to the first phase of the public California High-Speed Rail project in the state's Central Valley
Zoom out: California voters in 2008 approved the 800-mile statewide project with an expected price tag of $30 billion and the hope of running trains by 2020.
- HSR's cost estimates are now over $100 billion, and agency officials hope to begin service between Merced and Bakersfield by 2030.
Zoom out: The system isn't expected to reach San Diego until phase two, when the state would extend lines from Los Angeles and from Merced to Sacramento.
- The High-Speed Rail Authority isn't promoting an expected completion date for the 167-mile leg to San Diego.
- The rough alignment estimate would stretch to the Inland Empire, south to Murrieta in Riverside County before stopping in Escondido and ending at the San Diego International Airport.
