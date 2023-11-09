Weekend things to do in San Diego | Nov. 10-12

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's a quick rundown of weekend activities in San Diego you could add to your free-time schedule:

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh brings a veterans' benefit concert to town with a roster packed with stars — Lucius, War on Drugs, Flaming Lips, Stephen Stills, ELO and Joe himself.

When and where: Sunday at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista. Show starts at 5pm.

Cost: Tickets start at $59.50.

Thousands of residents will line the downtown bayfront for an old-fashioned parade with floats, bands and Mayor Todd Gloria as lead grand marshal.

When and where: Sunday at 11am. Parade route is along Harbor Drive, beginning at the County Administration Building

Cost: Free

Any artist (who followed the gallery's logistical instructions) can display their work in the massive Barrio Logan art gallery for this exhibition, on display through Dec. 16.

When and where: Saturday 5-8pm at Bread & Salt gallery.

Cost: Free

The Gulls have two home games this weekend, including a free hat giveaway for military appreciation night Saturday.

When and where: Friday and Saturday at 7pm at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Cost: Tickets begin at $24, available at AXS.