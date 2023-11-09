1 hour ago - Things to Do

Weekend things to do in San Diego | Nov. 10-12

headshot
San Diego Gulls player Jacob Larsson

San Diego Gulls Jacob Larsson during a 2018 game. Photo: Tom Walko/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here's a quick rundown of weekend activities in San Diego you could add to your free-time schedule:

🎸 VetsAid 2023

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh brings a veterans' benefit concert to town with a roster packed with stars — Lucius, War on Drugs, Flaming Lips, Stephen Stills, ELO and Joe himself.

When and where: Sunday at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista. Show starts at 5pm.

Cost: Tickets start at $59.50.

🥁 San Diego Veterans Day Parade

Thousands of residents will line the downtown bayfront for an old-fashioned parade with floats, bands and Mayor Todd Gloria as lead grand marshal.

When and where: Sunday at 11am. Parade route is along Harbor Drive, beginning at the County Administration Building

Cost: Free

🖼️ The Last Group Show Opening Reception

Any artist (who followed the gallery's logistical instructions) can display their work in the massive Barrio Logan art gallery for this exhibition, on display through Dec. 16.

When and where: Saturday 5-8pm at Bread & Salt gallery.

Cost: Free

🏒San Diego Gulls

The Gulls have two home games this weekend, including a free hat giveaway for military appreciation night Saturday.

When and where: Friday and Saturday at 7pm at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Cost: Tickets begin at $24, available at AXS.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more