Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We sifted through the venue listings so you don't have to.

Why it matters: When's the last time you regretted going to a show, anyway?

Friday – Sonida Gallo Negro at Quartyard. Mexico City's psychedelic cumbia outfit is headed downtown for an outdoor show on a Friday night. Get after it.

Saturday – Spafford at Music Box. One of the most successful and hardest-touring jam bands going today.

Monday, Nov. 6. – Black Joe Lewis, Emily Wolfe at Casbah. The Austin blues and soul standout sold out the Casbah last year and is back with your new favorite guitarist Emily Wolfe.

Saturday, Nov. 11 – The National at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. I've grown comfortable fulfilling the stereotype of a 40-something dad who loves The National. It's fine.

Sunday, Nov. 12 – Mudhoney at Casbah. If you needed to explain to an alien what "grunge" meant, it'd be easiest to just play some Mudhoney.

Sunday, Nov. 12 – Vetsaid 2023 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. Joe Walsh and Stephen Stills headline a benefit concert along with War on Drugs, the Flaming Lips and Lucius.

Thursday, Nov. 16 – Durand Jones at the Music Box. Check out this R&B and soul revivalist downtown as he tours his new solo album.

Friday, Nov. 17 – Flatbush Zombies at Soma. The New York rap trio brings its reputation for wild live performances to town as they tour their newest album.

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Karl Denson's Tiny Universe at The Sound. San Diego-based acid jazz legend Karl Denson put together an all-star supporting cast for a tribute to the Beastie Boys.

Sunday, Nov. 26 – Chest Fever Presents: The Last Waltz. We lost Robbie this year. It's time to relive The Band's legendary final concert, with local musicians subbing in for the stars who helped Levon, Garth, Rick, Richard and Robbie say goodbye.