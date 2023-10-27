The weekend has arrived.

Let's get into it:

This is 2023's last scheduled jazz night for the weekly series in Barrio Logan that started earlier this year and has been a runaway success. Music from Skate Jazz, wine from Vino Carta, food from Hayes Burger next door.

When and where : Friday, 7-11pm. Future is Color studio.

: Friday, 7-11pm. Future is Color studio. Cost: Free. Seats are first come, first served.

Downtown Chula Vista's community celebration includes altar and Catrina contests, plus vendors, live music, kids crafts and dance performances on multiple stages.

When and where : Saturday, 3-8pm. Third Avenue, Chula Vista.

: Saturday, 3-8pm. Third Avenue, Chula Vista. Cost: Free

The Little Italy Association is closing traffic on India Street so kids and families can trick-or-treat at the businesses along one of the region's most vibrant urban corridors. The Piazza della Famiglia has been transformed into "A Nightmare Before Christmas" set.

When and where: Sunday, 5:30-7:30pm. India Street.

Cost: Free