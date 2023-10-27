8 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do in San Diego | Oct. 27-29

headshot
Future is Color studio session in Barrio Logan on Oct. 19 2023

Future is Color Studio Session No. 38, on Oct. 19. Photo: Andrew Keatts/Axios

The weekend has arrived.

Let's get into it:

Future is Color Jazz Night in Barrio Logan

This is 2023's last scheduled jazz night for the weekly series in Barrio Logan that started earlier this year and has been a runaway success. Music from Skate Jazz, wine from Vino Carta, food from Hayes Burger next door.

Downtown Chula Vista Día de los Muertos Celebration

Downtown Chula Vista's community celebration includes altar and Catrina contests, plus vendors, live music, kids crafts and dance performances on multiple stages.

  • When and where: Saturday, 3-8pm. Third Avenue, Chula Vista.
  • Cost: Free

Trick-or-Treat on India Street

The Little Italy Association is closing traffic on India Street so kids and families can trick-or-treat at the businesses along one of the region's most vibrant urban corridors. The Piazza della Famiglia has been transformed into "A Nightmare Before Christmas" set.

Cost: Free

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more