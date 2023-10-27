Things to do in San Diego | Oct. 27-29
The weekend has arrived.
Let's get into it:
Future is Color Jazz Night in Barrio Logan
This is 2023's last scheduled jazz night for the weekly series in Barrio Logan that started earlier this year and has been a runaway success. Music from Skate Jazz, wine from Vino Carta, food from Hayes Burger next door.
- When and where: Friday, 7-11pm. Future is Color studio.
- Cost: Free. Seats are first come, first served.
Downtown Chula Vista Día de los Muertos Celebration
Downtown Chula Vista's community celebration includes altar and Catrina contests, plus vendors, live music, kids crafts and dance performances on multiple stages.
- When and where: Saturday, 3-8pm. Third Avenue, Chula Vista.
- Cost: Free
Trick-or-Treat on India Street
The Little Italy Association is closing traffic on India Street so kids and families can trick-or-treat at the businesses along one of the region's most vibrant urban corridors. The Piazza della Famiglia has been transformed into "A Nightmare Before Christmas" set.
- When and where: Sunday, 5:30-7:30pm. India Street.
Cost: Free
