Things to do in San Diego | Oct. 13-15

Kate Murphy
Looking for plans this weekend? We got you.

What's happening in San Diego October:

😎 Solar Eclipse

Grab some eclipse glasses and watch the solar eclipse Saturday morning. It'll look more like a crescent than a full ring of fire.

Play golf at Petco Park

Now that the Padres season is over, reserve a tee time to play nine holes throughout the ballpark at this special event.

  • When and where: Tee times are 7am-8pm starting Friday through Oct. 22.
  • Cost: $100 per golfer

🎶 Taylor Swift festivities

San Diego didn't get a recent tour stop, but you can celebrate the release of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" outside local theaters Friday or buy a ticket to see the show.

San Diego Wave game

It's fan appreciation day as San Diego's professional women's soccer team plays its final regular season home game against Racing Louisville.

  • When and where: Sunday at 2pm at Snapdragon Stadium
  • Cost: Tickets start at $10.

🎃 Pumpkin Patches

Get lost in a corn maze and pick the perfect pumpkins to carve at local farms and fall festivals.

