Things to do in San Diego | Oct. 13-15
Looking for plans this weekend? We got you.
What's happening in San Diego October:
😎 Solar Eclipse
Grab some eclipse glasses and watch the solar eclipse Saturday morning. It'll look more like a crescent than a full ring of fire.
- When and where: Peak time is 9:26am. Watch at home or at the Fleet Science Center's viewing party in Balboa Park.
- Cost: Free, but you should find or buy glasses.
⛳ Play golf at Petco Park
Now that the Padres season is over, reserve a tee time to play nine holes throughout the ballpark at this special event.
- When and where: Tee times are 7am-8pm starting Friday through Oct. 22.
- Cost: $100 per golfer
🎶 Taylor Swift festivities
San Diego didn't get a recent tour stop, but you can celebrate the release of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" outside local theaters Friday or buy a ticket to see the show.
- AMC Mission Valley's party features a friendship bracelet station and a DJ.
- Regal Parkway Plaza's party in El Cajon will also have a bracelet crafting station and a live Taylor Swift cover band. Register here.
- When and where: Friday 4-9pm in AMC Theaters Court and 6-8pm at Parkway Plaza.
- Cost: Both events are free
⚽ San Diego Wave game
It's fan appreciation day as San Diego's professional women's soccer team plays its final regular season home game against Racing Louisville.
- When and where: Sunday at 2pm at Snapdragon Stadium
- Cost: Tickets start at $10.
🎃 Pumpkin Patches
Get lost in a corn maze and pick the perfect pumpkins to carve at local farms and fall festivals.
- We recommend Oma's Family Farm in Lakeside, Carlsbad Strawberry Company and Bates Nut Farm in Valley Center.
More San Diego stories
