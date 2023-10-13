Share on email (opens in new window)

Looking for plans this weekend? We got you.

What's happening in San Diego October:

Grab some eclipse glasses and watch the solar eclipse Saturday morning. It'll look more like a crescent than a full ring of fire.

When and where: Peak time is 9:26am. Watch at home or at the Fleet Science Center's viewing party in Balboa Park.

Now that the Padres season is over, reserve a tee time to play nine holes throughout the ballpark at this special event.

When and where: Tee times are 7am-8pm starting Friday through Oct. 22.

🎶 Taylor Swift festivities

San Diego didn't get a recent tour stop, but you can celebrate the release of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" outside local theaters Friday or buy a ticket to see the show.

It's fan appreciation day as San Diego's professional women's soccer team plays its final regular season home game against Racing Louisville.

When and where: Sunday at 2pm at Snapdragon Stadium

Get lost in a corn maze and pick the perfect pumpkins to carve at local farms and fall festivals.