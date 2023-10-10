Ballots will land in mailboxes this week for the upcoming November special elections in San Diego County.

What's happening: Republican Amy Reichert, a ReOpen San Diego leader, faces Democratic San Diego Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe in a runoff for District 4 county supervisor.

Why it matters: The race to fill the vacant seat could determine partisan control of the board of supervisors, which sets policy and manages the county's $8 billion budget.

State of play: Voters in Chula Vista are also electing a city attorney, and residents of the Rainbow and Fallbrook water districts are deciding whether to stop buying water with the rest of the San Diego region.

Context: The seat was vacated when former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher resigned in scandal this spring.

How it works: Voters residing in the fourth district can fill in their ballot at home and return them by mail with a signature on the return envelope or at any official ballot drop box across the county.

Voters can also cast their ballots in person any time before Nov. 7.

When and where: Vote at the registrar's office Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm (7am-8pm on Nov. 7)