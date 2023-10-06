Things to do in San Diego this weekend | Oct. 6-8

Let's get the most out of October — whether you're looking for fall events or want to beef up your trip to the pumpkin patch with some other fun destinations in the area.

Go for a hike in East County. The Laguna Mountain Area just feels like fall. Cleveland National Forest offers hikes for all skill levels, but Garnet Peak Trail offers great views, a bit of a challenge and a manageable distance.

Then, take a load off. Grand Ole BBQ in Flinn Springs has the best BBQ in town, a big area for kids to play, a great beer selection and live rockabilly every Saturday and Sunday. And we can't say enough about Mcilhenney Brewing Company, where the family that founded Alpine Beer is once again brewing some of the county's best beer in the company's original Alpine location.

The time is right for pie. Head out to Julian and get a head start on sampling the best pies the town has to offer. California Mountain Bakery, just outside of town, sells out early for good reason. It's right by the second (and cooler) location of Mom's Pie House. In town, take a stroll and check out other pies in window displays — Apple Alley Bakery, Julian Cafe and of course the Julian Pie Company can all compete.

Julian Autumn Jubilee. If you need a little more structure, the annual event runs every weekend through the end of October, with hayrides, cider pressing, candle dipping and other crafts, a twice-a-day hoedown (you can't hoedown just once), archery and tomahawk throwing. $20-$45.

Be smart: Plan your trip so you don't miss peak fall foliage, which will be mid to late October.