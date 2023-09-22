Things to do in San Diego this weekend | Sept. 22-24

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The US Navy Blue Angels demonstration during the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show. Photo: Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

We're thrilled the weekend is here and we've got some big events happening around town.

Take a road trip to the desert to celebrate National Public Lands Day with free admission to Joshua Tree or any other national park.

When and where: Saturday in Twentynine Palms

Cost: Free

Join the fun at Southern California's largest free two-day music festival with 75 acts, beer gardens, food vendors, carnival rides and more.

When and where: 10am-10pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday in Normal Heights neighborhood on Adams Avenue between 32nd and 36th Street.

Cost: Free

Watch — and feel — the largest military air show in the U.S. with performances by U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force's F-16 and aerobatics crews as well as up-close viewings of military aircraft.

When and where: Friday through Sunday 8am-5pm at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Cost: General admission is free. Preferred seating tickets range from $9-$263.