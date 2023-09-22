2 hours ago - Culture

Things to do in San Diego this weekend | Sept. 22-24

Kate Murphy
A Blue Angels demonstration at the 2022 Miramar Air Show

The US Navy Blue Angels demonstration during the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show. Photo: Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

We're thrilled the weekend is here and we've got some big events happening around town.

🏞️ Visit a National Park

Take a road trip to the desert to celebrate National Public Lands Day with free admission to Joshua Tree or any other national park.

When and where: Saturday in Twentynine Palms

Cost: Free

🎡 Adams Avenue Street Fair

Join the fun at Southern California's largest free two-day music festival with 75 acts, beer gardens, food vendors, carnival rides and more.

When and where: 10am-10pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday in Normal Heights neighborhood on Adams Avenue between 32nd and 36th Street.

Cost: Free

🛩️ Miramar Air Show

Watch — and feel — the largest military air show in the U.S. with performances by U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force's F-16 and aerobatics crews as well as up-close viewings of military aircraft.

When and where: Friday through Sunday 8am-5pm at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Cost: General admission is free. Preferred seating tickets range from $9-$263.

