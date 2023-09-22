Things to do in San Diego this weekend | Sept. 22-24
We're thrilled the weekend is here and we've got some big events happening around town.
🏞️ Visit a National Park
Take a road trip to the desert to celebrate National Public Lands Day with free admission to Joshua Tree or any other national park.
When and where: Saturday in Twentynine Palms
Cost: Free
🎡 Adams Avenue Street Fair
Join the fun at Southern California's largest free two-day music festival with 75 acts, beer gardens, food vendors, carnival rides and more.
When and where: 10am-10pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday in Normal Heights neighborhood on Adams Avenue between 32nd and 36th Street.
Cost: Free
🛩️ Miramar Air Show
Watch — and feel — the largest military air show in the U.S. with performances by U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force's F-16 and aerobatics crews as well as up-close viewings of military aircraft.
When and where: Friday through Sunday 8am-5pm at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
Cost: General admission is free. Preferred seating tickets range from $9-$263.
