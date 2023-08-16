37 mins ago - Transit

Tips to get quicker Global Entry appointments in San Diego

Kate Murphy

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Introducing … "Reader Recs," a new series where we share your tips, tricks and suggestions on all things San Diego.

  • From travel woes to new restaurants and bars you're loving, to cool homes on the market, we want to hear from you!

Driving the news: Last week, we wrote about months-long wait times for Global Entry appointments, and reader Jerry C. came up big with a suggestion he got from an agent at the Otay Mesa enrollment center.

  • "[The agent said] every weekday between 7am and 11am canceled appointments are released for same day or next day appointments at that location. Following his advice we were able to get an appointment within a couple of days."

What they're saying: Nothing. Axios San Diego couldn't get an agent to respond or comment.

  • Yes, but: Another reader built his own bot to track and get alerts about appointment cancellations and last-minute openings.
  • TTP alerts can also do that for you.

Good luck, world travelers!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Diego stories

No stories could be found

San Diegopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more