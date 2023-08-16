Introducing … "Reader Recs," a new series where we share your tips, tricks and suggestions on all things San Diego.

From travel woes to new restaurants and bars you're loving, to cool homes on the market, we want to hear from you!

Driving the news: Last week, we wrote about months-long wait times for Global Entry appointments, and reader Jerry C. came up big with a suggestion he got from an agent at the Otay Mesa enrollment center.

"[The agent said] every weekday between 7am and 11am canceled appointments are released for same day or next day appointments at that location. Following his advice we were able to get an appointment within a couple of days."

What they're saying: Nothing. Axios San Diego couldn't get an agent to respond or comment.

Yes, but: Another reader built his own bot to track and get alerts about appointment cancellations and last-minute openings.

Another reader built his own bot to track and get alerts about appointment cancellations and last-minute openings. TTP alerts can also do that for you.

Good luck, world travelers!