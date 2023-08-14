Sips & snacks: Kai Ola sushi restaurant in Encinitas pours overflowing sake
One reason I love going to sushi restaurants is for the sake. I enjoy the taste of the Japanese rice wine, and usually prefer it cold. But, I'm really ordering it for the fun experience!
- Who doesn't love a sake bomb?
What's happening: At Kai Ola in the low-key beach town of Leucadia, they serve sake spillover style — something I'd never experienced until a recent visit had me questioning my server.
- The waiter pours the sake into a small glass until it overflows, filling up a square box (called a masu) the glass sits in.
The intrigue: Drinking sake in this style is called "sosogi-koboshi" or "mokkiri." The overflowing pour is seen as an act of generosity by the host and a celebration for guests.
Pro tip: There's no strict etiquette for sipping the sake, I recommend finishing the glass and then drinking from one corner of the masu.
- It pairs well with the Grandview roll, featuring salmon, spicy tuna and shrimp tempura.
Where to find it: Kai Ola at 918 N. Coast Hwy. 101 in Encinitas.
