One reason I love going to sushi restaurants is for the sake. I enjoy the taste of the Japanese rice wine, and usually prefer it cold. But, I'm really ordering it for the fun experience!

Who doesn't love a sake bomb?

What's happening: At Kai Ola in the low-key beach town of Leucadia, they serve sake spillover style — something I'd never experienced until a recent visit had me questioning my server.

The waiter pours the sake into a small glass until it overflows, filling up a square box (called a masu) the glass sits in.

The intrigue: Drinking sake in this style is called "sosogi-koboshi" or "mokkiri." The overflowing pour is seen as an act of generosity by the host and a celebration for guests.

Pro tip: There's no strict etiquette for sipping the sake, I recommend finishing the glass and then drinking from one corner of the masu.

It pairs well with the Grandview roll, featuring salmon, spicy tuna and shrimp tempura.

Where to find it: Kai Ola at 918 N. Coast Hwy. 101 in Encinitas.