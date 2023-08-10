Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop in San Diego this weekend

Fifty years ago Friday, DJ Kool Herc deejayed a Bronx back-to-school party, extending the instrumental sections of records to allow for more dancing and speaking over the beats.

Driving the news: San Diego is a long way from the Bronx, but there are still ways to celebrate and honor hip-hop this weekend.

Baja Beach Fest

Celebrate the Latin influence on hip-hop culture at this Reggaeton & Latin Music Festival just across the border. Party with friends on the beach while artists like Ozuna, Don Omar and Tego Calderón take the stage.

When and where: Friday-Sunday in Rosarito Beach, Mexico

Friday-Sunday in Rosarito Beach, Mexico Cost: $169+ for 1-day pass, $349+ for 3-day pass

Hip Hop Fridays — After Party

Looking to really get after it? DJ Smashn' is spinning the early morning hours during a weekly after-party near College Area.

When and where: Saturday from 1-5am at 7059 El Cajon Blvd.

Saturday from 1-5am at 7059 El Cajon Blvd. Cost: $10

OhGeesy

The 29-year-old rapper from LA is performing at a nightclub in Gaslamp featuring Shabazz and DJ Vision.

When and where: 10pm Saturday at Parq Nightclub

10pm Saturday at Parq Nightclub Cost: $30

Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Showcase

Mark your calendars for this special event next month featuring dance crews, rap and DJ performances, street art and fashion vendors. It's hosted by the Origin Hip-Hop Performing Arts Academy and Hip-Hop Dreamz.