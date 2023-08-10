Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop in San Diego this weekend
Fifty years ago Friday, DJ Kool Herc deejayed a Bronx back-to-school party, extending the instrumental sections of records to allow for more dancing and speaking over the beats.
Driving the news: San Diego is a long way from the Bronx, but there are still ways to celebrate and honor hip-hop this weekend.
Celebrate the Latin influence on hip-hop culture at this Reggaeton & Latin Music Festival just across the border. Party with friends on the beach while artists like Ozuna, Don Omar and Tego Calderón take the stage.
- When and where: Friday-Sunday in Rosarito Beach, Mexico
- Cost: $169+ for 1-day pass, $349+ for 3-day pass
Looking to really get after it? DJ Smashn' is spinning the early morning hours during a weekly after-party near College Area.
- When and where: Saturday from 1-5am at 7059 El Cajon Blvd.
- Cost: $10
The 29-year-old rapper from LA is performing at a nightclub in Gaslamp featuring Shabazz and DJ Vision.
- When and where: 10pm Saturday at Parq Nightclub
- Cost: $30
Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Showcase
Mark your calendars for this special event next month featuring dance crews, rap and DJ performances, street art and fashion vendors. It's hosted by the Origin Hip-Hop Performing Arts Academy and Hip-Hop Dreamz.
- When and where: Sept. 30 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center
- Cost: $35+
More San Diego stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Diego.