Tropical Storm Eugene "lost its gusto" before striking San Diego

Kate Murphy
Rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene will be carried northeastward into Central California, clipping Southern California.

Photo: Courtesy of NWS

A weakening Tropical Storm Eugene will likely bring isolated thunderstorms to San Diego's coasts and mountains Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Driving the news: The storm "lost its gusto," with winds dying down as it traveled up from Baja California, but its moisture will linger, NWS meteorologist Alex Tardy told Axios.

  • Most of San Diego can expect humidity, heavy clouds and light rain over the next two days, an abnormal weather pattern for Southern California in the summer.

Flashback: Last September, Hurricane Kay followed a similar path up the Pacific from tropical waters, but was downgraded to a tropical storm before striking San Diego with strong winds and heavy rain.

  • Meanwhile, Eugene never produced high enough winds to become a hurricane, which happens when a storm has sustained winds of 74mph or more.
