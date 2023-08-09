1 hour ago - Climate
Tropical Storm Eugene "lost its gusto" before striking San Diego
A weakening Tropical Storm Eugene will likely bring isolated thunderstorms to San Diego's coasts and mountains Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Driving the news: The storm "lost its gusto," with winds dying down as it traveled up from Baja California, but its moisture will linger, NWS meteorologist Alex Tardy told Axios.
- Most of San Diego can expect humidity, heavy clouds and light rain over the next two days, an abnormal weather pattern for Southern California in the summer.
Flashback: Last September, Hurricane Kay followed a similar path up the Pacific from tropical waters, but was downgraded to a tropical storm before striking San Diego with strong winds and heavy rain.
- Meanwhile, Eugene never produced high enough winds to become a hurricane, which happens when a storm has sustained winds of 74mph or more.
