Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The water wasn't too "ruff" for two of San Diego's best surfers at the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge that aired over this past weekend.

Catch up quick: Faith, left, a 12-year-old rescue pit bull terrier, and Derby, an 11-year-old goldendoodle, took home 1st and 2nd place, respectively, at the dog surfing contest in Huntington Beach.

The event took place June 23.

And they won in style.

Faith did a 180-degree spin trick that handler James Wall says is "something you see in pro surfing with a human," but rarely with a dog.

Derby's blue mohawk (made with non-irritating, vegan dye) matches the hairstyle of his handler, Kentucky Gallahue.

What to watch: If you missed the Western Regional contest, you can still watch these pups shred on the local CW channel (8.2) Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10:30am.