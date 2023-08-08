Share on email (opens in new window)

Passport processing is taking longer than usual as strong, post-pandemic demand created a backlog of applications, prompting San Diego to expand services last month.

State of play: It now takes 10-13 weeks for routine processing and 7-9 weeks for expedited processing, which costs an extra $60.

That's a slight increase for California, where it usually takes 8-11 weeks for routine processing and 5-7 weeks for expedited service, per the U.S. Passport Service Guide.

Between the lines: San Diego lawmakers are managing the steep influx of requests for passport help.

Elected officials can help residents who have pending applications and upcoming travel to get through the process faster by flagging a case to the U.S. State Department.

Yes, but: It's tougher for their offices to help secure new appointments and they're only considering passport cases in very urgent situations like life-or-death emergencies with proper documentation, U.S. Rep. Scott Peters' director of constituent services Cesar Solis recently told Axios.

By the numbers: Peters' (D-San Diego) office has received more than 425 requests for assistance this year, compared to 67 last year.

U.S. Rep. Mike Levin's (D-San Diego) office had more than 450 passport cases starting this spring, compared to 300 in 2022.

U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs' (D-San Diego) office has handled at least 86 passport cases involving emergencies since the start of June.

The big picture: As thousands of Americans are facing processing delays, the government has upped its staffing and overtime hours while working to get back to pre-pandemic processing times by year's end.

Be smart: There are 36 passport offices in San Diego County to apply for or renew your passport and hundreds more throughout Southern California and statewide.