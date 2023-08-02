31 mins ago - Food and Drink

A delicious, under-the-radar Negroni in San Diego's East Village

Andrew Keatts
Tony's Negroni, from J & Tony's Discount Warehouse

Tony's Negroni, from J & Tony's Discount Cured Meats and Negroni Warehouse. Photo: Carly Keatts

It's hard to imagine an under-the-radar Consortium Holdings location, now that the bar and restaurant group has an outpost or three in seemingly every neighborhood in town.

Yes, but: J & Tony's Discount Cured Meats and Negroni Warehouse in East Village qualifies — maybe because it's also home to the group's back offices and acts as a test kitchen and bar for the group's other locations.

  • The giant Modern Times Beer sign on the awning, even though it's not a Modern Times location, might also generate enough confusion to keep crowds at bay.

I went for a quiet cocktail before dinner at Cowboy Star and couldn't have been happier with Tony's Negroni — London dry gin, Compari, sweet vermouth and lemon.

