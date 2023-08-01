San Diego Unified's free after-school care waitlist plummets

Free after-school care in San Diego's largest school district is getting a lot easier to come by.

Driving the news: San Diego Unified has slashed the waitlist for PrimeTime, its free after-school program, from 4,600 students to just 1,000 students in the last eight months, Voice of San Diego reported.

A district official said they hope to eliminate the waitlist by the start of the school year on Aug. 21.

Why it matters: The lack of available after-school care is a regular stressor for working parents, costing both time and money. Last year's creation of universal transitional kindergarten — a new grade for 4-year-olds — only made the problem worse by adding so many new students.

Yes, but: New funding from a state grant has allowed PrimeTime and private providers it contracts with to hire more people and serve more families.

Zoom in: KPBS reported Monday the new state funding means after-care availability is no longer driven by funding, but by how many staffers providers can hire.