👋 Madalyn here! Fasten your seatbelts, I'm about to say something sacrilegious: A few weekends ago, I just didn't feel like eating a breakfast taco.

Maybe it was too early to eat something so hearty or the heat had me craving something light and refreshing.

Whatever the case, I found a cure to my craving at an unlikely spot: The Haven Southtown

Dig in: The chef's salad ($13) is a hefty serving of greens, peppers, fresh avocado, carrots, cheese and a choice of protein (chicken in my case).

The vibrant, rainbow-like plating made it far from a boring salad.

It tasted just as good as it looked, with bites of juicy chicken and plenty of crispy vegetables. There was so much flavor that I didn't need to use much of the ranch dressing.

The bottom line: Salad salvation can be found even at a haven for tacos.

Yes, but: If salads aren't your thing, I still recommend the Torres Special taco ($4), featuring bean and cheese with bacon and avocado, and jalapeño chicken enchiladas ($15).